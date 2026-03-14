The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 5.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.33% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $786,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $3,648,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total value of $2,598,516.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,213.72. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. The trade was a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $781.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $910.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $843.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.