The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Price

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $243.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

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Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.2%

HLI stock opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $137.99 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.27.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total value of $854,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,004.52. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,335,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 75.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,495,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,868,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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