The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 913.59 and traded as low as GBX 861.80. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 871, with a volume of 353,661 shares traded.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 66.62 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 912.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 909.99. The firm has a market cap of £647.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

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The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

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The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

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