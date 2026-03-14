The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 187.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 112.3% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,660. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $206.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

See Also

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