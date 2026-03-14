Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) CTO Hernan Mujica Sells 5,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CTO Hernan Mujica sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,840. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.5%

TXRH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,697. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.56. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $199.99.

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Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $208.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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