Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.70. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS partners with Cerebras to speed AI inference, which could improve Bedrock performance, lower customer costs and help AWS compete vs. Nvidia — a potential long‑term revenue/margin positive for Amazon’s cloud business. Cerebras Systems, Amazon strike deal to offer Cerebras AI chips on Amazon’s cloud
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon splits out a paid “Ultra” Prime Video tier and hikes the ad‑free price — a direct, near‑term revenue boost from higher subscription ARPU that supports monetization of Prime streaming. Amazon to hike price of ad-free Prime Video tier by $2 a month
- Positive Sentiment: Luxembourg court vacated a record €746M privacy fine and ordered a reassessment, removing a large regulatory overhang for Amazon in Europe. Win for Amazon as Luxembourg court scraps record $854 million privacy fine
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: analysts have reiterated buys and some raised price targets (e.g., Wolfe/Evercore), which can support the stock amid the pullback narrative. Amazon Is Rising While the Market Falls—Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is reportedly moving Prime Day earlier to late June — timing and promotional cadence can affect quarterly sales mix but is not a clear positive/negative until details and vendor economics are known. Amazon plans to move Prime Day event to June from July, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon closed a massive multi‑tranche corporate debt offering to fund its AI/capex push — strong demand (reported ~4:1 bids) eases short‑term funding risk but the large debt target and $200B+ capex plan keep investor concerns about near‑term returns and balance‑sheet risk elevated. Amazon Completes Massive Multi-Tranche Corporate Debt Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/tax risk persists: Milan prosecutors have sought trial for Amazon’s European unit and four execs over alleged €1.2B tax evasion — an ongoing legal exposure that could concern investors. Exclusive: Italian prosecutors seek trial for Amazon, four execs over alleged $1.4 bln tax evasion
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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