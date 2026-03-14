Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.70. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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