Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Reduces Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.4% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Key Lam Research News

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $212.20 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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