Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Invests $28.79 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 575,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,791,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,166,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,221,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,543,000 after purchasing an additional 702,763 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,264,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,831,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,378,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VTEB stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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