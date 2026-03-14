Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.6667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 77,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,340,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 367,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,224. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Placid Jover sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $448,130.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $214,532.58. The trade was a 67.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 948,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,897,071 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $41,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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