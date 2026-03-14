TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.6154.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on TeraWulf from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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TeraWulf Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

WULF opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.67. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Bucella bought 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,038.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 270,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,635.62. This represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,594 shares of company stock valued at $100,059 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 966.9% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,729 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 27.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,507,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 325,148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 420.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 303,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 99.2% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

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TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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