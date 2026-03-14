Tepp RIA LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Tepp RIA LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 24.6% of Tepp RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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More iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More.

Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More.

ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More.

Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More.

Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More.

Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More.

Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More.

Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More.

Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More.

Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market futures have been softer into the session amid macro headlines, increasing short-term volatility for IVV. Read More.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $665.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $689.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.10.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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