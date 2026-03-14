Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $1,549,795.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Paola Arbour sold 6,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total value of $1,549,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,853.13. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:THC traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,241. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.76.

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Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 244.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after purchasing an additional 362,083 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 120,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 27.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $271.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.56.

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Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

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Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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