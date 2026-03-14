Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Announces Earnings Results

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 103.91%. The company had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter.

Tenaz Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Tenaz Energy stock opened at C$55.60 on Friday. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.59 and a 12 month high of C$58.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$52.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.00.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

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