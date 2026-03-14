Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Temenos Group Stock Down 1.4%

TMSNY stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63. Temenos Group has a 12 month low of $68.85 and a 12 month high of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 153.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

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Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter. Temenos Group had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 25.72%. Equities analysts expect that Temenos Group will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Temenos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Temenos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMSNY

Temenos Group Company Profile

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Temenos Group is a leading provider of banking software systems, specializing in core banking platforms and digital front‐end solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The company’s flagship product, Temenos Transact, delivers end‐to‐end core banking functionality, enabling banks to manage accounts, deposits, loans and payments on a unified platform. Complementing this offering, Temenos Infinity provides digital banking capabilities, including online and mobile channels, customer onboarding, relationship management and analytics tools designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Founded in Geneva in 1993, Temenos serves more than 3,000 financial institutions across over 150 countries, ranging from community banks and credit unions to global systemically important banks.

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