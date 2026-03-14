Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $35.33 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $35,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

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