TD Cowen Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $17.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Evercore raised their price target on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.83.

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Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.42. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kohl’s by 3,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kohl’s this week:

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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