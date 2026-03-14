TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:VSA) Short Interest Down 31.4% in February

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,777 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the February 12th total of 50,673 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,624 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,624 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TCTM Kids IT Education Price Performance

VSA stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. TCTM Kids IT Education has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $212.04. The stock has a market cap of $926,739.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised TCTM Kids IT Education to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TCTM Kids IT Education has an average rating of “Sell”.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

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Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

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