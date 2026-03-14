Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $19.03. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 2,340 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.3%
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) is a global provider of food and beverage ingredients, specializing in sweeteners, texturants and stabilizers. The company develops and supplies a diverse portfolio of products designed to enhance taste, texture and nutritional value for food and beverage manufacturers. Key offerings include high-intensity sweeteners, soluble and insoluble fibers, specialty starches and acidulants.
Operating through two main business units—Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products—Tate & Lyle serves a wide range of end markets.
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