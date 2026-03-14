Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.15. 94,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 138,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.28. The stock has a market cap of C$232.43 million, a P/E ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 0.43.

About Tantalus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. The Company offers a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements.

Further Reading

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