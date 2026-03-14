Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 87.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 109.3% in the third quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 320,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.3%

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $208.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average is $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.56 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $1,701,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,756 shares in the company, valued at $36,569,104.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,286 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,880 shares of company stock worth $13,908,337. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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