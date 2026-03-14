Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,034 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $31,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $208.58 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.56 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $1,701,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,569,104.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $296,195.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,762.25. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 64,880 shares of company stock worth $13,908,337 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

See Also

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