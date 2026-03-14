Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,000 Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech comprises 3.2% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Legend Biotech worth $124,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 102.6% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 5.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with research and development operations in Shanghai, the company leverages a global infrastructure to advance innovative cellular therapies. Legend Biotech pursues a strategy of strategic collaboration to extend its reach, most notably through its partnership with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The company’s lead asset, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (commercially marketed as Carvykti), is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

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