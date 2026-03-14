Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $68.78 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises 1.8% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ferguson worth $68,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,734,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,786,000 after purchasing an additional 682,666 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $2,085,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

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Ferguson Stock Performance

NYSE FERG opened at $222.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $271.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.38.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 6.93%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Ferguson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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