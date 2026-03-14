Suvretta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,937 shares during the quarter. Palvella Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 7.44% of Palvella Therapeutics worth $51,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 84.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 79,787 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palvella Therapeutics Stock Down 10.6%

Shares of PVLA opened at $122.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,396,375. This represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elaine J. Heron purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,500. This trade represents a 5.28% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

PVLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $148.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palvella Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVLA

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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