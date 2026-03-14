Susan Lamonica Sells 13,258 Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

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Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,909,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $308,946,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,722,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 2,799,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,372,000 after buying an additional 2,232,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,361,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

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Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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