Susan Lamonica Sells 13,258 Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFGGet Free Report) insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,909,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $308,946,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,722,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 2,799,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,372,000 after buying an additional 2,232,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,361,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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