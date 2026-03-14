Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Sunrise Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 56.29%.The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Sunrise Realty Trust’s conference call:

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The board declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend payable April 15, 2026, and said it expects dividend coverage to be achieved over the next 6–12 months, signaling steady shareholder distributions.

The board declared a payable April 15, 2026, and said it expects dividend coverage to be achieved over the next 6–12 months, signaling steady shareholder distributions. Sunrise foreclosed on the Thompson Hotel (San Antonio), placed the loan on non‑accrual (reducing Q4 distributable earnings by ~ $0.03/sh), has taken ownership and will market the asset while pursuing personal guarantees, which also temporarily reduced borrowing-base availability.

Sunrise foreclosed on the Thompson Hotel (San Antonio), placed the loan on non‑accrual (reducing Q4 distributable earnings by ~ $0.03/sh), has taken ownership and will market the asset while pursuing personal guarantees, which also temporarily reduced borrowing-base availability. The portfolio is largely floating‑rate (97% of outstanding principal) with a weighted‑average yield to maturity of ~ 12% and WA floors of ~3.9%, giving potential to expand net interest margin versus their credit line floor (~2.63%).

The portfolio is largely floating‑rate (97% of outstanding principal) with a weighted‑average yield to maturity of ~ and WA floors of ~3.9%, giving potential to expand net interest margin versus their credit line floor (~2.63%). The actionable loan pipeline was narrowed to $652 million from $1.7 billion last quarter as management focuses on higher‑quality, deal‑ready opportunities amid market volatility, creating both selective deployment and short‑term uncertainty.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $8.53 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.1%. Sunrise Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.75) on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SUNS

More Sunrise Realty Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrise Realty Trust this week:

Insider Activity at Sunrise Realty Trust

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 585,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,401.40. This trade represents a 20.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing convenience store and fuel retail properties under long-term net leases. The company targets sale-leaseback transactions and joint-venture investments with high-credit tenants in the convenience retail sector. Sunrise Realty Trust’s portfolio comprises single-tenant properties that benefit from predictable cash flows, structured lease agreements and tenant-driven site improvements, providing exposure to a segment of the retail real estate market that aligns closely with consumer essentials.

The company’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property investments, negotiating sale-leaseback and ground lease transactions, and managing asset performance throughout the lease term.

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