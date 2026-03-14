Stryker Corporation $SYK Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.61.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $336.95 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $328.23 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Stryker

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90‑day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Citi Sees Upside

Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90‑day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Positive Sentiment: Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell‑off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Stock Of The Day: Where Is The Bottom For Stryker?

Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell‑off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Company Announcement

Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Neutral Sentiment: Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Reuters: Disruption Report

Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. IBTimes: Hacker Claim

Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. Negative Sentiment: Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi‑percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Yahoo: Shares Fall

Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi‑percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Negative Sentiment: Social‑media driven selling amplified volatility — a viral Reddit thread and related headlines accelerated the recent drop, adding short‑term downside risk beyond fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.: Reddit Impact

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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