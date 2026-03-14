Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $35,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,954.25. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Strategy Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of MSTR opened at $139.67 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.55.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.21.
View Our Latest Research Report on Strategy
More Strategy News
Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin strength lifted crypto-linked equities, giving Strategy direct upside as BTC trades higher and market attention returns. Bitcoin Rises to $73,000, Boosting Crypto Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Strategy continued large BTC accumulation (reported recent buys), reinforcing its thesis that holding Bitcoin drives its equity performance and explaining part of today’s buying interest. Bitcoin Price From $70,000 To $110,000 In 2 Months? Analyst Reveals How
- Positive Sentiment: New trading products (USDt-settled perpetuals tied to MSTR) on crypto exchanges expand around-the-clock exposure for traders, likely increasing short-term volume and volatility in the stock. KuCoin launches perpetual futures tracking Tesla and Strategy stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst attention is rising — some brokerage notes and initiations (including B. Riley coverage and bullish price-target commentary) are spotlighting upside potential, which can support buying momentum. Why This Analyst Is Betting That MicroStrategy Stock Can Gain 25% from Here
- Neutral Sentiment: Company leadership (Michael Saylor and others) is framing recent purchases as a long-term strategy, which may calm some investors but also implies multi-year risk/reward rather than near-term certainty. Michael Saylor Urges Long-Term View as Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Insiders (CEO, CFO, CAO) reported recent share sales — these filings can weigh on sentiment, especially when combined with a highly concentrated BTC-driven thesis. Phong Le Insider Trade
- Negative Sentiment: Elevated short interest and headlines about “lookalike” firms that bought crypto and later collapsed increase perceived downside risk; Strategy remains exposed to large unrealized BTC losses and Q4 fundamentals remain weak by some metrics. Strategy Lookalikes Loaded Up on Crypto—and Their Stocks Collapsed. What’s Next.
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary noting a surge in short interest vs. bullish price targets suggests higher volatility ahead — upside is tied to BTC moves, but downside could be sharp if sentiment reverses. Expert Predicts MSTR Stock Rally To $180 Even as Strategy’s Short Interest Surges
About Strategy
Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.
Founded in 1989 by Michael J.
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