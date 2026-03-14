Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $35,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,954.25. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Strategy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of MSTR opened at $139.67 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.55.

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Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 44.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.21.

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About Strategy

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Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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