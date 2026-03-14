Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,733,622 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 12th total of 1,724,805 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 644,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 644,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

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Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. Stratasys has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.950–0.760 EPS. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

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Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

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