Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $63.07 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 24.83%.The firm had revenue of $104.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank’s core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.