State Street Corporation $STT Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the period. State Street makes up about 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $49,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $494,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 48,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in State Street by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 66,233 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

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State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $121.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. State Street had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 13.02%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

State Street News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Positive Sentiment: State Street launched the State Street IG Public & Private ABS ETF (PRAB), targeting a large public/private credit opportunity (CLOs, MBS). This product can help SSGA gather fee‑bearing AUM in higher‑yield credit niches if it attracts flows. Read More.

State Street launched the State Street IG Public & Private ABS ETF (PRAB), targeting a large public/private credit opportunity (CLOs, MBS). This product can help SSGA gather fee‑bearing AUM in higher‑yield credit niches if it attracts flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A senior executive indicated Q1 revenue is likely to exceed earlier expectations—if realized, better revenue trajectory would support earnings and fee income visibility. Read More.

A senior executive indicated Q1 revenue is likely to exceed earlier expectations—if realized, better revenue trajectory would support earnings and fee income visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: State Street-affiliated ETFs (SSGA) in sectors like energy are performing well, reflecting broader market moves; positive fund performance can help asset-gathering but is only indirectly supportive of STT’s stock. Read More.

State Street-affiliated ETFs (SSGA) in sectors like energy are performing well, reflecting broader market moves; positive fund performance can help asset-gathering but is only indirectly supportive of STT’s stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: State Street entities reduced or exited substantial holdings in several Australian-listed companies (Liontown, Nick Scali, PWR). These are portfolio/ fund-level adjustments by State Street’s passive/active platforms and don’t directly imply a change to STT’s corporate fundamentals. Read More.

State Street entities reduced or exited substantial holdings in several Australian-listed companies (Liontown, Nick Scali, PWR). These are portfolio/ fund-level adjustments by State Street’s passive/active platforms and don’t directly imply a change to STT’s corporate fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares (~$2.0M) and reduced his holdings ~22%. Insider selling can weigh on sentiment, especially when it’s a material reduction by a senior executive. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total value of $2,001,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,059.84. This represents a 22.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $136.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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