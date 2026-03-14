Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 537,623 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1,879.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,623 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $142,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,738.10. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $201.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.39 and a 200 day moving average of $224.04. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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