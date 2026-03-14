SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Short Interest Down 34.5% in February

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,190 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 12th total of 38,434 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,193 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation.

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