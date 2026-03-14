SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB Shares Sold by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,139 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 933.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 871,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,594,000 after purchasing an additional 787,454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 606,305 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,309,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,519,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,578,000.

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SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.4%

XHB stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.85.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

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