SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,972 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the February 12th total of 19,028 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cogent Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 610,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000.

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SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV opened at $84.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.10.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ CapitalMarket with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

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