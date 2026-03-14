SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,670 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the February 12th total of 24,475 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPAR Group Stock Up 1.9%

SPAR Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 82,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,557. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SPAR Group

In other news, CFO Steven Michael Hennen bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of retail merchandising and business services to consumer packaged goods companies. Through its nationwide network of local merchandisers, the company delivers in-store product stocking, planogram compliance, retail audits and promotional installations. SPAR Group’s field teams work directly in grocery, pharmacy, big‐box and convenience channels to ensure optimal product placement and availability at the point of sale.

Beyond traditional merchandising, SPAR Group offers retail data collection and analytics to help clients monitor shelf conditions, pricing accuracy and inventory levels across multiple retail outlets.

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