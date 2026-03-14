Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,542 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Southern Copper by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 17.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 21.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $154.69 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.38 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Southern Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $124.94 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $116.51 price objective (down from $118.49) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,954,344.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,783.04. This trade represents a 93.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $171.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Southern Copper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

Further Reading

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