South Street Advisors LLC Purchases 22,755 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 1.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 3,466,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after acquiring an additional 122,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,874,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,690 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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