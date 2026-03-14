SOON Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (SOON)

SOON (SOON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, SOON has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. SOON has a market capitalization of $64.29 million and $2.57 million worth of SOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOON token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,505.21 or 1.00034211 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SOON Profile

SOON’s launch date was May 23rd, 2025. SOON’s total supply is 993,576,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,548,752 tokens. SOON’s official Twitter account is @soon_svm. SOON’s official message board is medium.com/@soon_svm. The official website for SOON is soo.network.

Buying and Selling SOON

According to CryptoCompare, “SOON (SOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOON has a current supply of 993,576,878.54082154 with 436,534,222.39 in circulation. The last known price of SOON is 0.1487716 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $2,774,323.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

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