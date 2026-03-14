Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,975 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 12th total of 18,363 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,907 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNOA stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,624. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 19.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty dermatology company focused on developing and commercializing topical prescription and over-the-counter products for inflammatory and infectious skin conditions. Publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol SNOA, the company concentrates its efforts on areas such as acne, rosacea, dermatitis and wound care, aiming to provide physicians and patients with innovative treatment options.

At the heart of Sonoma’s technology platform lies its proprietary Triphasic drug delivery system, which enables the timed release of active ingredients through three distinct gel phases.

Further Reading

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