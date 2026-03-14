Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Director Purchases $100,344.25 in Stock

Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.03 per share, with a total value of $100,344.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,803.17. The trade was a 41.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96.

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Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 18.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solventum

Solventum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $252,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Solventum by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Solventum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solventum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

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Solventum Company Profile

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Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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