Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.60 and traded as low as GBX 157.15. Solid State shares last traded at GBX 157.15, with a volume of 34,342 shares.

Solid State Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £89.07 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.61.

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About Solid State

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Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

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