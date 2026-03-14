Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.60 and traded as low as GBX 157.15. Solid State shares last traded at GBX 157.15, with a volume of 34,342 shares.
Solid State Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £89.07 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.61.
About Solid State
The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.
Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.
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