Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,093 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the February 12th total of 4,076 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Solid Power Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:SLDPW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 79,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,030. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

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About Solid Power

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Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDPW) is a developer and manufacturer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells, targeting applications in electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense markets. The company’s core technology centers on high-energy-density sulfide-based solid electrolytes, which replace the liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. By leveraging solid electrolytes, Solid Power aims to enhance safety, prolong cycle life, and increase energy density, addressing key challenges in next-generation battery systems.

Solid Power’s product portfolio includes prototype and pre-commercial solid‐state cells designed for automotive use, with anticipated energy densities exceeding those of current lithium-ion offerings.

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