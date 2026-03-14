SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 62,593,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 62,738,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 588,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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