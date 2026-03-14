Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stake Decreased by Gladstone Capital Management LLP

Gladstone Capital Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,359 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 0.2% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $944,895,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $725,667,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,593,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,543,000 after buying an additional 1,165,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,871,000 after buying an additional 1,083,222 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total value of $11,132,752.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,542.56. The trade was a 61.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total transaction of $41,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,527.33. The trade was a 79.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,732 shares of company stock valued at $144,510,676. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More.

Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More.

AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More.

Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More.

Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — Recent Form 4 disclosures show sales by senior management and a director (including Frank Slootman and EVP Christian Kleinerman); media linked these trades to near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.8%

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

NYSE:SNOW opened at $178.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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