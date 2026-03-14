SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered SM Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

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SM Energy Stock Up 5.1%

SM stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.03.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $704.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.40 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,835,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,255 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,891 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 198.9% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,429,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,822 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,275,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,179,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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