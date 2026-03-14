Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 18,562 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,562 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Kroger were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 87.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore set a $77.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Key Stories Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 91.50%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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