Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 18,562 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,562 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Kroger were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 87.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore set a $77.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.
Key Stories Impacting Kroger
Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kroger expanded access to Eli Lilly’s Zepbound® KwikPen at participating Kroger pharmacies, which can drive pharmacy revenue, strengthen Kroger’s healthcare positioning and attract higher-margin prescription sales (and the company will honor manufacturer savings programs for eligible patients). Kroger Brings Zepbound® KwikPen to Retail Pharmacy
- Positive Sentiment: Media coverage noting the pharmacy rollout and investor reaction contributed to shares edging up; the Benzinga note flags near-term investor interest tied to the Zepbound availability. Kroger Shares Rise As Pharmacies Add Eli Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen
- Positive Sentiment: KR’s technical/momentum profile improved after a Relative Strength rating lift to 82, which can attract momentum and technical-focused buyers. Kroger Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift To 82
- Positive Sentiment: Kroger’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow (ex-dividend in May; paid June 1). Dividend growth history may underpin valuation support. Kroger’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism and post-earnings positioning continued to lift sentiment—notes point to EPS beats, FY2026 guidance and several price-target increases that have helped push shares higher after the March 5 results. Kroger shares rise 3.9% as post-earnings optimism and price-target hikes build
- Neutral Sentiment: Kroger hit an all-time intraday high recently, reflecting momentum; while bullish, this can also invite short-term profit-taking. Kroger stock reaches all-time high at 74.92 USD
- Negative Sentiment: Kroger plans to close about 50 Little Clinics — a cost-cutting/reshaping move that may reduce near-term healthcare footprint and could signal lower near-term revenue from those locations. Investors may view this as a strategic tradeoff. Kroger plans to shutter 50 Little Clinics
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risks from the Iran war (Strait of Hormuz disruptions) could push up supply-chain costs and retail prices, pressuring margins for grocers including Kroger if input costs rise or supply chains tighten. This is an industry-level headwind with uncertain timing. How the Iran war could start to impact U.S. retail prices
- Negative Sentiment: A recent Seeking Alpha piece argued Kroger may be fairly valued after a rally and flagged a downgrade — a reminder some analysts see less upside after the run-up, which can cap near-term gains. Kroger: Strong E-commerce Growth, But Fairly Valued After Rally (Downgrade)
Kroger Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 91.50%.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.
In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.
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