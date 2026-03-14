Sirios Capital Management L P Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 697.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,187 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 302,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 205,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 105,569 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Trending Headlines about NIKE

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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