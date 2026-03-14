Sirios Capital Management L P Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 39.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 100,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.32. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $110.90.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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