Sirios Capital Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,698 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.3% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,939,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,982,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,524 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,742.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 63.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,952,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carrier Global Stock Down 1.3%

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

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